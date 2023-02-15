Aspen School District on 2-hour delay

Today, Feb. 15, the Aspen School District will have a two-hour morning delay due to inclement weather and road conditions.

Aspen Elementary will start at 10 a.m., and the Middle and High schools will start at 10:45 am. Bus stop times will be pushed back by two hours from the normally scheduled time. If your student would be picked up at 7:40 a.m., they would now be picked up at 9:40 a.m.