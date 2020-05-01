Aspen School District news briefs

OUT-OF-DISTRICT APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED

The Aspen School District is accepting out-of-district applications for approximately 25 new students in kindergarten and fifth grade.

Other grades could accept students depending on class size.

Applicants will need to apply via this Google Doc.

Applicants will be assigned a random three-digit number. Once the numbers have been assigned, an electronic random number generator will be used to select the winning number until all openings are filled.

Lottery winners will be notified after May 18. Winners will need to decide at the time of notification if they are accepting the invitation to enroll their child/children in the Aspen schools.

For more details, contact Eliza Robison at erobison@aspenk12.net or 970-925-3760 x4007.

INPUT SOUGHT FOR 2021-22 CALENDAR

The Aspen School District is seeking input for the 2021-22 school year calendar.

Parties can complete the survey at https://bit.ly/2VTvfAQ

“Clearly COVID-19 and the physical distancing hardships we are experiencing will have an impact on our calendar,” the district said in a notice issue this week. “One immediate response is that the high school will be pushing Experiential Education from the fall to the spring next year. This calendar change provides time for staff to adjust their Ed Ed course as needed in response to proposed physical distancing directives. Other calendar changes are in dialogue regarding the availability of summer school and multiple scenarios for the start of the year depending on public health orders.”