No threat found on campus, schools released to normal business

Update: Law enforcement has confirmed there is no threat at the Aspen Schools, according to a PitkinAlert issued at 10:44 a.m. Schools are release to normal business and law enforcement presence will remain on campus throughout the day.

School will stay in session and there is no need to pick up children, the Pitkin Alert states.

Original Story: ASD schools have gone into SECURE, which means it is business as usual and students and staff will all stay inside and outside doors will be locked, according to the district website .

“We received another threat call to the Aspen Schools. We believe this is a similar false call as was last week,” a PitkinAlert from 10:06 a.m. states.

According to the Pitkin Alert, emergency personnel are on scene and all schools are believed to be safe. Law enforcement is present at Basalt schools, but business is as usual there.





“Parents, please do not come to the school. Updates will follow every 30 minutes,” the district website states.

This story is developing.