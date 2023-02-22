Aspen School District cleared of threat

Update: All Aspen School District schools are cleared of the threat, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Aspen High School and Aspen Middle School have moved into secure status. Parents of Aspen Elementary School students can pick up their children. ASD will be communicating directly with parents about the plan for reunification.

Original Story: Aspen School District is in lockdown, according to the ASD website. Lockdown occurs when there is an immediate threat or hazard inside of a school building, Standard Response Protocol states.

“Students are safe and the buildings are secure. Please return here for updates on the half hour,” the website states.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, law enforcement is responding to “unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Aspen Elementary School.”





Officers are going through all ASD schools to ensure the safety of students and staff. AES has been cleared and students are safe inside their classrooms. Parents are advised to not come to school and information about reunification will be made available soon, the post says.

As a precaution, law enforcement placed Basalt and Carbondale schools into Secure, according to Roaring Fork School District Facebook page. During Secure, all external doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the building with the exception of monitored entry approved by school leadership or law enforcement.

This story is developing.