Aspen School District hosts transition nights this week
Q-and-A meetings to take place on Zoom
Aspen School District will host three “transition nights” this week for families of students entering kindergarten, fifth-grade or ninth grade in the 2021-22 school year.
The question-and-answer-style meetings are scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 21, 22 and 27, with one session for each student group. All three nights will take place on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89758605353.
Wednesday’s session is designated for parents of incoming fifth-graders at Aspen Middle School; Thursday’s session will be for parents of incoming kindergartners at Aspen Elementary School. The meeting on April 27 will focus on parents of incoming freshmen at Aspen High School.
