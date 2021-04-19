Aspen School District hosts transition nights this week

The Aspen School District will begin offering weekly COVID-19 testing for its staff and students beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Aspen School District will host three “transition nights” this week for families of students entering kindergarten, fifth-grade or ninth grade in the 2021-22 school year.

The question-and-answer-style meetings are scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 21, 22 and 27, with one session for each student group. All three nights will take place on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89758605353.

Wednesday’s session is designated for parents of incoming fifth-graders at Aspen Middle School; Thursday’s session will be for parents of incoming kindergartners at Aspen Elementary School. The meeting on April 27 will focus on parents of incoming freshmen at Aspen High School.