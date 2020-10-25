Aspen School District hires new HR director

Daniel E. Blumberg



Daniel E. Blumberg has been selected as the new human resources director for Aspen School District.

Blumberg was tapped for the position after a national search that included vetting by a dedicated hiring committee of teachers, staff, administrators and board members. The ASD board of directors unanimously approved the hiring of Blumberg at its Sept. 21 meeting. He will begin his new job Nov. 2.

Most recently, Blumberg served as assistant vice chancellor, human resources operations, at East Carolina University (ECU) in Greenville, North Carolina.

Blumberg holds a master of business administration from ECU and a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Arizona, Eller College of Management. He is a certified senior professional in human resources.

Blumberg ad his wife, Brittanee, enjoy skiing and hiking.

“Aspen is a huge draw to me for a number of reasons — from its well-regarded public schools to striking the right balance for quality of life considerations,” said Blumberg who has family in Denver and Fort Collins. “The nature of good HR work, in my opinion, revolves around really understanding your ‘customer’ and building strong, mutually beneficial goals and objectives. I’m looking forward to personally connecting with my colleagues around the district and in the community as we collectively develop creative, effective and Aspen-specific HR solutions. In the end, it’s all about providing the best possible learning experience for every child.”