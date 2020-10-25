Aspen School District cancels return to in-person learning Monday after snowstorm

The scheduled return to in-person learning for middle school and high school students will have to wait another day as the Aspen School District announced Sunday students would return to remote learning for the day because of the overnight snowstorm.

In a message Sunday on the school district’s website, superintendent David Baugh said students will have remote learning Monday.

“We regret to inform you that tomorrow, Monday, October 26th, is now a remote learning and work day. While we had hoped to welcome students back to campus and in-person learning, due to inclement weather, particularly snow on top of icy roads, and in the interest of staff and student safety, online learning and work will occur,” Baugh wrote. “Students and staff should simply continue to work remotely instead of reporting to their school sites. Elementary students should follow the normal Wednesday class meeting procedures. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and will send a follow-up announcement tomorrow afternoon.”

While the elementary school students have been doing in-person learning two days a week the middle school and high school students have not been in the buildings since mid-March when the virus moved into the area.

Monday also is the start of the second quarter, after students in the middle and high schools spent the first quarter learning remotely. The elementary school has been operating on a two-day cohort system with Wednesdays used for teacher planning. AES was scheduled to fully open Monday, with its students having the option to learn from home.

Sunday afternoon, Aspen Elementary School principal Chris Basten sent an email to parents to let them know that six AES faculty members were ordered to quarantine by Pitkin County Health officials.

“As of this writing, I’m relieved to share that none of our staff members have developed serious symptoms and we anticipate that they all will be able to return no later than November 2,” Basten wrote. “Since last week was a conference week, none of our students have been impacted or asked to quarantine.”

He said it will not change their full reopening plans.