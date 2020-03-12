Aspen School District cancels events

The Aspen School District announced Thursday the cancellation of what it calls “nonessential events and gatherings in order to support ‘social distancing,’ which helps to contain the spread of the virus.”



Thursday night’s production of “Guys and Dolls” at the District Theater will not be open to the public, but it will be performed live by its student/actors and will be broadcast live and linked for later viewing on Grassroots YouTube and Grassroots Facebook.



The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) also has canceled all CHSAA sanctioned events through April 6. This is effective immediately for the Aspen School District and Aspen High School.





