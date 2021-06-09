Aspen Saturday Market returns this weekend

Aspen’s annual Saturday Farmers Market returns for 2021 starting Saturday and runs into October.

Aspen Times file photo

As people continue to come out of their shells with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, summer events in Aspen are returning to normal, including the Saturday Farmers Market, which begins this weekend.

The typical U-shaped, three-block market extends from Hopkins Avenue to Hunter Street and over to Hyman Avenue.

There will be 70 vendors this year, including 18 agricultural ones and the rest artisans.

Last year, the market’s season was shortened due to the lack of available supplies, and restrictions around social distancing and crowd sizes.

It was limited to just two streets with one-way foot traffic and no more than 50 people.

In a typical year, between 2,500 and 5,000 people visit the market each Saturday.

In 2020, there were less than two dozen vendors and they were limited to agricultural only.

Socializing with one another was not allowed, and neither were dogs, live music, or puppy petting.

What a difference a year makes. All of that will be allowed and brought back to the market, said Kathy Strickland, the event’s manager for the past two decades.

The food court in Conner Park near City Hall will return, as will adoptable puppies through the Aspen Animal Shelter.

The market runs from June 12 to Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For a list of vendors, some of who are new this year, go to http://www.aspen-saturdaymarket.com .