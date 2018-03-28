Aspen Rotary speech competition gives teens chance to argue for money

High school students who are good at arguing can get paid for their talent as the Rotary Club of Aspen is taking registration for its third annual Extemporaneous Speech Competition, which is set for next month.

The contest is open for high school students from Aspen to Rifle, and the winner will receive $1,000. Second place gets $500, and third $250.

The event is April 18 at the Mountain Chalet in Aspen, and deadline to register is April 11.

There is no background in public speaking or preparation needed. Students will pick a topic from one of several suggested by the Rotary and then will have 30 minutes to prepare a persuasive speech of up to 5 minutes.

"The competition is a great way for young adults to start honing their public-speaking and critical-thinking skills, and the process of thinking and speaking on their feet," contest chair Robin Smith said in a statement. "Any kid who has ever argued and gotten his or her way with their parents is prime to win this awesome competition."

For more information or to sign up, send your name, school and age to Smith at robin@meridianjewelers.com or call her at 970-379-8340.