‘Aspen Rocks’ competition back for round two at the Wheeler

Kendall Vivanco, a 13-year-old performer from Two Rivers Community School, sings and plays to a first-place finish in the student edition of "Aspen Rocks" at the Wheeler Opera House on April 23, 2022. Another iteration with performers from across the state takes place July 5.

JBland Creative

Musicians from across the state will take the stage of the Wheeler Opera House on Tuesday for the latest iteration of “Aspen Rocks,” an “American Idol”-style music competition.

The contest received 40 submissions from all over the state, and six finalists were selected for the competition Tuesday, according to an email from Julie Garside, who is the co-founder and co-executive director with Tami Word of the nonprofit Inspire Aspen Foundation.

The foundation is focused on educational opportunities in music recording, engineering and production; it’s affiliated with Mad Dog Ranch and Studios in Old Snowmass, which Garside owns. Word leads the artist concierge, events and public relations at the ranch and studios.

The finalists are the 8th St. Collective from Aspen, Dylan Starrs from Carbondale, Madeleine Miller from New Castle, Kevin Danzig from Vail, Southside Highway from Grand Junction and Peach Street Revival, also from Grand Junction.

The winner will receive a two-day recording and production session at Mad Dog Ranch and Studios, which was once owned by Jimmy Buffett and then The Eagles’ Glenn Frey.





Three guest judges will each perform a song before they take their positions to judge the finalists. Local musicians Josefina Méndez and Jackson Emmer will be joined by Nashville’s Tyler Dial in the judge’s seats.

Earlier this year, the Inspire Aspen Foundation and the Wheeler hosted a student iteration of Aspen Rocks, with performances from middle and high schoolers throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

The second-place performer from that iteration, Aspen’s Gracie Feinberg, will also perform at Tuesday’s show.