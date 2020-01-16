Aspen retailers post sales gains in November

Retail rises in 2019 The following chart breaks down Aspen retails sales for Aspen’s 12 industry sectors from January through November. Year-end figures will be released in February. Accommodations $199,852,949 +7.5% Restaurants & Bars $122,938,853 +5.4% Sports Equip/Clothing $41,465,478 +3.7% Clothing $54,479,389 +6% Food & Drug $51,293,560 +5.3% Liquor $9,344,787 +2.2% Miscellaneous $60,935,511 +11.9% Construction $60,240,553 +19.1% Luxury Goods $30,701,199 +25.7% Utilities $40,593,200 -1.4% Automobile $18,288,021 -3.2% Marijuana $10,847,223 +2.7% Total $700,980,722 +7.5% Source: City of Aspen Finance Department

Aspen retailers generated nearly $33.3 million in sales in November to outpace the same month in 2018 by 9.7%, according to a report issued Wednesday.

November is not considered a big month retail-wise, and will account for roughly 4.1% of the city’s annual sales tax collections, noted the November 2019 Consumption Tax Report from the city’s Finance Department.

Even so, business was boosted by Aspen Mountain’s opening five days ahead of its scheduled Thanksgiving Day opening because of good snow conditions. Aspen Skiing Co. also opened Ajax ahead of time in November 2018.

Industries showing the largest gains in November were luxury goods, miscellaneous, and construction, the report said. Posting the largest monthly declines were sports equipment/clothing, accommodations and automobile.

Here’s how the 12 industry sectors, as identified by the city, performed in November:

• Accommodations — $4.6 million, down 8.7%

• Restaurants/bars — $4 million, up 3.1%

• Sports equipment/clothing — $1.9 million, down 9%

• Clothing — $1.9 million, down 5.7%

• Food/drug — $2.9 million, up 0.3%

• Liquor — $524,777, up 2.5%

• Miscellaneous — $4.3 million, up 38.7%

• Construction — $4.9 million, up 30.5%

• Luxury goods — $2.3 million, up 141.2%

• Utilities — $3.7 million, down 0.9%

• Automobile — $1.2 million, down 7.1%

• Marijuana — $491,198, down 2.1%