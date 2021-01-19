Aspen restaurant alliance turns up pressure on challenge to Red-level restrictions

Attorneys for a group of restaurants mounting a legal challenge to overturn Pitkin County’s new health order have introduced new arguments in an attempt to get the issue before a judge sooner than later.

Written pleadings filed Monday in district court by the Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance seek a court decision requiring the defendants — the county, the board of health and interim public health director Jordan Sabella — to answer their complaint by Thursday and hold a court hearing on the matter as early as Friday.

The push by the alliance comes after Judge Anne Norrdin denied its motion for a temporary restraining order that would stalled implementation of the order, which prohibits restaurants from serving diners indoors as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Since then, restaurants have been restricted to serving outdoor meals and providing takeout, with closing time at 10 p.m. Last call for alcohol is 8:30 p.m.

“Every day that passes is another day that Pitkin County restaurant workers are without work and that restaurants are unable to operate in an economically viable manner,” said a motion to expedite the case because of its urgency. “Most troublesome is the mass unemployment and the public health crisis that will result.”

Aspen attorneys Chris Bryan and Jason Buckley of Garfield & Hecht filed the pleadings. One seeks an expedited hearing, the other a preliminary injunction to lift the Red-level order and put the county in the less restrictive Orange phase, which allows indoor dining at a 25% capacity with last call at 9:30 p.m.

In an interview Tuesday, Bryan emphasized what already was expressed in this week’s motions — clear proof that the board of health’s decision was informed by scientific data.

“We want them (the defendants) to show us what scientific evidence this was based on,” Bryan said.

This is a developing story that will updated.