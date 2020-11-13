Aspen public schools go to remote learning Friday

An Aspen School District bus parked in front of Aspen Middle School on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

The Aspen School District has made Friday a remote learning and teaching day for its students and teachers due to several clusters of COVID-19 cases within the district.

The school district gave voluntary COVID-19 tests to teachers and staff this week and last.

“We are beginning to receive results and will contact anyone who may test positive,” Superintendent David Baugh wrote in an email to the district community. “We will not be reaching out to those who test negative.”

More information about the status of classes next week will come out Sunday, Baugh’s email said, which was sent Thursday night. Robo-calls also were place to households notifying them of the change.

Those directly impacted are in preschool, elementary and middle schools; the district moved the high school to online learning Tuesday evening through at least Dec. 4 due to an increase in cases among it students.

“The learning model for next week will depend on the extent of the spread in our schools, if at all, to ensure the safety of students and staff,” the email said. “Again, more information will be coming Sunday night. Those families and staff members impacted by these clusters will be hearing from Pitkin County Public Health on Friday or over the weekend, as well as possibly your building level administrators. Those called by the health department to quarantine must stay home and limit interactions with others in order to ensure we can have students and staff safely return to school. For those who are not directly impacted or asked to quarantine, please continue to limit close interactions with others and proper safe social distancing and mask wearing.”

The elementary school had been in full-time learning since Oct. 27, after operating under a two-day-a-week hybrid system since Sept. 8. After spending their first quarter in online classrooms, student and teachers at the elementary and high schools returned to the campus Oct. 27 using a weekly hybrid system, with groups alternating remote and in-person learning each week.

rcarroll@aspentimes.com