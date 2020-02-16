Aspen public safety officials respond to structure fire near North 6th and West Francis streets

Aspen public safety officials responded to a structure fire near North 6th and West Francis streets on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Vincent/The Aspen Times)

IMG_9795

Aspen public safety officials responded to a structure fire near the corner of North 6th and West Francis streets on Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., both Aspen Fire Department and Aspen Police personnel were on scene. Some smoke was showing from the structure and there was a gas odor in the area.

A police officer on scene said public safety officials evacuated the block near the fire, which ignited in a garage.

A Pitkin County alert for the fire was sent out just before 11 a.m., letting subscribers know heavy black smoke and flames could be visible on the West End.

This is a developing story that will be updated.