Aspen Public Radio hires new executive director

Breeze Richardson has been named the new executive director for Aspen Public Radio, the station’s Board of Directors announced Tuesday.

Richardson comes to Aspen after working as director of marketing and communications at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City. While there she oversaw the institution’s brand and managed the overall communications strategy. She also has experience in government and higher education, working with the Kansas Board of Regents in Topeka for four years as a public information officer.

She was director of strategic partnerships at WBEZ in Chicago. She ran the Off-Air Event Series, where she produced over 45 live events for nearly 30,000 participants during a four-year period. Richardson began her career with WBEZ as a producer.

Richardson received a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Chicago, as well as bachelor’s degrees in economics and American Studies from The University of Kansas.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Breeze to the Roaring Fork Valley as Aspen Public Radio’s new executive director,” Board of Directors chair Anne Tobey said in a news release. “After undergoing a nationwide search, it was clear that Breeze understands the intricacies of combining award-winning journalism with community engagement initiatives and nuanced, personal stories that reflect the fabric of our valley. We’re confident in her ability to guide the station in building strong, original content for locals and our valued supporters, as well as for the next generation of Aspen Public Radio listeners.”

Richardson’s first day at APR will be June 7. She replaces executive director Tammy Terwelp, who left the station in March.