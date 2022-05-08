Aspen Public Education Fund seeks board members

The Aspen Public Education Fund is looking for board members to begin a four-year term in May 2022, and the deadline to apply is Monday.

The nonprofit board oversees the disbursement of public funds from tax revenue to support Aspen’s public schools.

“Factors for consideration include, but are not limited to previous board experience, financial and/or legal expertise, and school district involvement,” according to an announcement posted on the Aspen School District website.

However, to avoid any “actual or perceived conflicts of interest” on the board, the Aspen Public Education Fund will not accept applications from “current district staff or members of the Board of Education, and their spouses or partners; and, members of district-affiliated groups including the District Financial Advisory Board, District Accountability Committee, School Accountability Committees, and Aspen Education Foundation,” the announcement states.

Applicants must reside within the Roaring Fork Valley. Interested applicants should submit a letter of intent and current resume by Monday to APEFBoard@gmail.com .





For information on the fund, visit aspenk12.net/Page/5516 .