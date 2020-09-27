Aspen Police seek help finding 56-year-old local man missing since Friday

Aspen police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old man last seen Friday, according to a social media post Sunday on the department’s Facebook page.

Alan Roberts left his home on the north side of Aspen on Friday sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on his bike and has not been seen or heard from since by his family and friends, Aspen Police said Sunday night in a Facebook post.

Roberts is 5-foot-11 and about 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was riding his green and black “John Deere” cruiser bicycle, according to the post.

Police said they did not know what he was wearing but believed he was wearing a pair of dark-colored Salomon trail shoes that have three yellow stripes above the insole and a denim-colored mask.

“His family and friends are concerned for him and have been looking for him the last two days,” police said in the post.

Police ask anyone who might have information about Roberts’s whereabouts to call the Aspen PD at 970-920-5400.