Aspen Police respond to two local deaths; no foul play suspected

Police responded Saturday afternoon to two local deaths in East Aspen thought to be caused by health complications, Aspen Police Department Sgt. Terry Leitch said Sunday.

The police department will not release additional information until they notify family members of the deceased, Leitch said. No investigation is planned at this time.

The identities and cause of death will come from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office. The individuals had prior histories of ailments and police do not suspect foul play, Leitch said.

