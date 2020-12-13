Aspen Police respond to two local deaths; no foul play suspected
Department contacting family members of the deceased, additional information pending
Police responded Saturday afternoon to two local deaths in East Aspen thought to be caused by health complications, Aspen Police Department Sgt. Terry Leitch said Sunday.
The police department will not release additional information until they notify family members of the deceased, Leitch said. No investigation is planned at this time.
The identities and cause of death will come from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office. The individuals had prior histories of ailments and police do not suspect foul play, Leitch said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen Police respond to two local deaths; no foul play suspected
Police responded Saturday afternoon to two local deaths in East Aspen thought to be caused by health complications, Aspen Police Department Sgt. Terry Leitch said Sunday.