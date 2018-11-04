Police hear from ‘person of interest’ after images of Halloween assault posted online

After releasing surveillance images Sunday morning of two "people of interest" concerning an alleged assault Thursday, Aspen police got a call from the man in the photo who is expected to meet with police today.

Police were asking for the public's help to identify two people who were seen early Thursday morning after a man was allegedly assaulted sometime after attending Halloween celebrations in downtown Aspen.

Sunday morning, police released images from a surveillance camera that show a man and woman who the police wanted to speak with. By Sunday evening, the "male in the photo called and wanted to come in and talk," Aspen Police Sgt. Rick Magnuson said Sunday night. "We are talking with him Monday."

The victim was found in the alley behind Mi Chola restaurant just after 2 a.m. when employees were taking out the trash, and they called 911. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital but after being examined was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Doctors in Aspen told police the man had sustained injuries consistent with an assault, investigators said late last week.

Magnuson said Sunday the victim had serious injuries and remained in the Grand Junction hospital as of Saturday. Magnuson said the victim has been interviewed by Grand Junction police.

"For us, it's a really important case. It's very rare we get these kind of violent assaults here so we're putting a lot of resources into locating these persons of interest," Magnuson said.

According to police, the victim was seen in the restaurant earlier in the evening during the police's routine checks and did not have any problems.