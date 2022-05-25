Aspen Police, neighbors apply for bear management grant

The Aspen Police Department is joining forces with other governmental entities in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond to apply for a $250,000 grant toward education efforts around wildlife and human interaction.

Gov. Jared Polis made $1 million available to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a grant cycle that is the first of its kind, according to CPW Officer Matt Yamashita, who supervises the Glenwood Springs, Aspen and Vail areas.

“It’s never been implemented before in the state,” he said.

Knowing that $1 million doesn’t go far, Yamashita said he tapped the jurisdictions in what’s known as “Area 8” and includes Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Canyon and the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys to apply for one grant.

The grants are for local governments and community groups for projects intended to prevent conflict with bears and encourage coexistence, said Ginna Gordon, community response supervisor for the APD.

“CPW is taking the lead in submitting the application,” she said.

She noted that after having conversations with CPW, the APD felt the most effective way to leverage the grant funding was to join with other governing bodies to submit a joint grant application.

“We decided we are stronger together,” Gordon said, adding that the upper valley has the lion’s share of bear habitat and problems.

Yamashita said the ask from the CPW was that jurisdictions contribute financially toward a matching grant.

He said there are 13 different partners and 90% of the municipalities have committed money, as well as two out of three counties, but he hopes for total buy-in.

The city via the APD will commit up to $10,000 in matching funds if awarded the grant in hopes it gets a sizable chunk of the pie.

“Municipalities who are willing to put more skin in the game will likely get more money,” Gordon said.

Yamashita said most communities in Colorado have bear problems and he acknowledges that they can’t buy their way out of the problem but with regional messaging in each jurisdiction, human behavior around trash management could be managed better.

“These bears don’t see municipal and jurisdictional boundaries and we want to address that,” he said, adding that one community might be addressing bear-human conflict but the one next door isn’t.

In a memo to council , Gordon noted that the grant money will advance APD’s wildlife nuisance efforts.

“We feel that due to our location in core bear habitat, the city’s commitment to seeking new ways to address human-bear interactions and our track record of seeking community buy-in and participation in resolving such conflicts, this investment will help move the needle regionally in educating and helping citizens and visitors alike understand the importance of respect for bears in their habitat,” she wrote.

The APD is down five sworn officers, including two community resource officers who typically respond to bear calls.

City officials told The Aspen Times last week that the public should expect less response to bear calls due to the short-staffing within the police department.

Gordon said the APD is partnering with other city departments to help with enforcement and is asking the community to assist in educating visitors on what the trash ordinance is and keeping an eye out for violations.

“We need the help of the community asking them to take an active role in educating their neighbors,” she said. “Let’s be proactive about it.”

