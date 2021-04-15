Aspen police investigating three stolen vehicles
Cars were stolen in Aspen with doors unlocked, keys inside
Aspen police are investigating a crime spree that occurred Tuesday night in which three vehicles were stolen and at least six vehicles were entered and searched for valuables.
The areas affected by the criminal acts are Ute Avenue and Aspen’s West End, roughly centered around the intersection of South 2nd and West Hallam streets.
All of the vehicles involved were unlocked, and the stolen vehicles had the keys in them.
The stolen vehicles are a 2011 black Porsche Cayenne with yellow brake calipers and a New York license plate; a 2007 Toyota Highlander, sage green, with a Colorado license plate; and a 2019 GMC Suburban.
While the Suburban was recovered, the Porsche and Toyota remain missing.
The other vehicles that were entered were searched, with some valuables stolen, including key rings.
Neighbors and property managers of homes in the general areas of the thefts are asked to check security cameras for any activity recorded between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, until the early morning of Wednesday, April 14.
The Aspen Police Department is asking residents and visitors to keep their cars locked in efforts to prevent further thefts.
Anyone with footage or other information about this case may contact the Aspen Police Department at (970) 920-5400.
