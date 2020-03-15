Aspen police investigating serious pedestrian-vehicle accident in downtown

Aspen Police taped off the area around the intersection of South Galena Street and East Hyman Avenue after a pedestrian-vehicle accident took place Sunday afternoon.

Maddie Vincent/The Aspen Times

Aspen Police are investigating a serious pedestrian-vehicle accident involving a “small child” that took place at the intersection of South Galena Street and East Hyman Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred just before 1 p.m. Police had taped off the area around the scene, where a white SUV was parked in the intersection adjacent to Ute Mountaineer and Marcus. Officers were taking photos beneath the vehicle and some appeared visibly shaken up.

At 1:45 p.m., police officials said they were in the early stages of collecting information, including witness interviews, with help from state patrol.

An ambulance and several emergency vehicles could be seen leaving the accident area, but the only information police could release was that a pedestrian-vehicle accident had taken place. The extent of the person’s injuries were not confirmed.

In a news release, Aspen police said they responded to a “serious traffic accident … and the pedestrian involved is a small child.”

Police officials said the investigation is continuing and they would send out an update as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.