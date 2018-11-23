Aspen Police continue to seek info on Halloween assault

Aspen police are continuing to try to find the person or persons who assaulted a local man behind a downtown restaurant three weeks ago, a sergeant said Friday.

"We're still looking for additional information if anyone knows anything," Aspen police Sgt. Rob Fabrocini said.

The 36-year-old man was found early in the morning Nov. 1 after Halloween festivities in town in the alley behind Mi Chola. He was initially found by restaurant employees who were taking out the trash, police have said.

The first officer on scene said the man was lying on the ground in a semi-conscious state and speaking incoherently. The officer didn't think anything nefarious had happened to the man who smelled of alcohol and had a trickle of blood coming from his nose — until a doctor at Aspen Valley Hospital later reported that he'd suffered head trauma consistent with assault.

The man was taken from AVH to a hospital in Grand Junction.

The man — who did not return a phone message seeking comment Friday — suffered "pretty significant injuries" but is back in town, Fabrocini said. And while the victim has not been able to provide much information about what happened to him, police remain convinced that he was assaulted, he said.

Recommended Stories For You

"I have no doubt," Fabrocini said.

Fabrocini declined to specify the type of injuries the man suffered.

Police initially released images of a man and woman caught on video near where the man was found, saying they might have information about the alleged assault. The couple did contact police not long after the video stills were published, though police determined they had nothing to do with the assault victim, Fabrocini said.

Fabrocini is continuing to pursue leads in the case and asked that anyone in town who might know something about what happened to call the Police Department at 920-5400 and ask for him.

jauslander@aspentimes.com