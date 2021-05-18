Aspen Police arrest man for DUI twice in three days

A man with a history of drunken driving has been arrested on charges of DUI by Aspen Police twice since Saturday, according to court records.

Frank Safferwich, 53, faces two felony counts of drunken driving because the two Aspen arrests are the fifth and sixth DUI charges filed against him. Under Colorado law, a person faces a felony after a fourth DUI arrest.

Safferwich, who was staying a local lodge and presented police with a Florida driver’s license, first came to the attention of Aspen police Saturday when he drove the wrong way down East Cooper Avenue in the downtown core in front of an officer, according to a warrantless affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

After the officer pulled over Safferwich’s 2003 Ford truck, the officer noticed Safferwich’s speech was slurred, his eyes were watery and bloodshot and he smelled like alcohol, the affidavit states. Safferwich said he’d come from Zane’s Tavern.

“Not too much,” he said when the officer asked how much he’d had to drink. “Two, three, four.”

A preliminary breath test later showed Safferwich’s alcohol content at 0.19, more than twice the legal driving limit of 0.08, according to the affidavit. He was taken to the Pitkin County Jail.

Then on Monday, just before 1 p.m., a man who works in the downtown core called a drunken driving hotline to report that a man who later turned out to be Safferwich was sitting alone in his 2003 Ford truck, had fallen over into the passenger seat and then stumbled out of the vehicle when he got up, according to a second warrantless affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

In addition, the truck was parked facing west on the eastbound side of Main Street and was at least 2 feet from the curb.

“The truck was so far into the lane of traffic that the cars were having trouble passing by,” according to the affidavit.

An officer found two full and one empty Fireball whisky shot bottles on the seat of the truck and another empty in the back, the affidavit states.

Police later found Safferwich, who was intoxicated, at the lodge where he was staying. A friend told police he had bailed Safferwich out of jail Monday morning, then drove his truck to the lodge.

“(The friend) mentioned that Safferwich was not intoxicated at 10 this morning and believed that he has been drinking since then,” the affidavit states.

A criminal history showed that Safferwich was arrested in Pitkin County for DUI in 1994 and three times in the state of Virginia between March 2014 and December 2015, according to one of the affidavits.