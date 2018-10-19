‘Aspen, Original by Design’ the slogan for Winterskol 2019

The Winterskol committee has selected "Aspen, Original by Design" as the slogan for the 68th annual Winterskol celebration, which will run Jan. 10 to 13.

With the 2019 Winterskol commemorating the mission of the Bauhaus Centennial Celebration, participants were asked to submit one-to-five word catch-phrases based on the Bauhaus tradition of "play, party, work."

The Bauhaus 100: Aspen celebration will honor the Bauhaus' influence on Aspen as well as local designers, architects, landscape architects, musicians and thinkers.

Alex De L'Arbre of Aspen submitted the winning slogan and was gifted a pass to the 2019 Food & Wine Classic. De L'Arbre's slogan will appear on advertising material throughout the celebration.

The Wintersköl committee is now seeking nominations for the 2019 Winterskol Royalty. Members of the Aspen community may submit recommendations to bzanin@aspenchamber.org.

Submissions must include the nominee's name and a short paragraph (75 words or less) on why the nominee should be crowned this year.

Wintersköl Royalty nominees must:

• Exemplify the Winterskol spirit, community involvement and goodwill

• Have made a significant contribution to the community

• Have embraced life in our mountain town and its variety of activities

• Will be present during the entire 2019 Wintersköl celebration

• Have not served as Wintersköl Royalty in the past

The contest will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2. All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 2. The committee will then review and announce its selection.