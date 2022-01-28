Aspen news briefs: Alleged ARC thief caught wearing stolen Doc Martin boots

Aspen police arrested a local teen Wednesday and charged her with stealing “a large bundle of items” from the women’s locker room at the Aspen Recreation Center, according to a police report.

Abigayle Gray, 19, of Aspen was charged with two counts of burglary, criminal possession of a financial device and theft — all felonies — plus an additional count of misdemeanor theft. Magistrate Jonathan Shamis allowed her out of jail Thursday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she posted no money to get out but will owe $10,000 if she fails to show up in court.

Gray also was arrested Saturday by Aspen Police Detective Jeremy Johnson and charged with another two felonies, forgery and computer crimes between $300 and $10,000, according to APD arrest records.

Gray’s latest arrest occurred Wednesday at the ARC after the facility’s director called police and provided photographic evidence linking her to locker room thefts Tuesday, according to a warrantless arrest affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. A photo of Gray leaving the women’s locker room shows her “holding boots as well as concealing a large bundle of items in her arms” that were later reported stolen.

“Gray was wearing the stolen (black) Doc Martin boots” when she was arrested at the ARC, according to the affidavit.

She also had a purse with three credit cards inside in the name of a woman and an ARC pass belonging to a man, all of which were reported stolen Tuesday and Wednesday.

Details about Gray’s arrest Saturday were not available Thursday, though they involved altering or manipulating checks issued by an employer, said Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn.

Maisch named head of county Human Services

The deputy to the retiring longtime head of Pitkin County’s Human Services Department will take over the director job next month, according to a news release.

Pitkin County named Lindsay Maisch new Human Services director on Wednesday, promoting her to the top job effective Feb. 14, according to the release and county spokeswoman Laura Armstrong. She takes over for Nan Sundeen, who has served as director of the agency for the past 30 years.

Maisch has served as deputy director of county’s Human Services Department since 2019. Prior to that, she was director of mental health services at Mind Springs Health in Aspen, according to the release.

“I feel humbled to have this opportunity to serve the public by helping guide the collaboration of Human Services across the community,” Maisch said in the release.

The county’s human services include senior services, economic assistance, adult and family services, veteran’s services and the Health Community Fund.

Retiring Pitkin County librarian plans to read Subaru manual

A librarian with a quarter-century tenure at the Pitkin County Library will call it a career Saturday.

Martha Durgy, however, won’t be going far and has agreed to continue hosting the library’s book club, according to a Pitkin County news release.

“She looks forward to finally reading the owner’s manual for her 2016 Subaru and leash-training her cat,” the release states. “Literature, music, movies, art, friends, family and the beautiful Roaring Fork Valley will continue to feed her heart and soul.”

Durgy arrived in Aspen in 1989 and first began work at Explore Booksellers “after tallying a perfect score on Katherine Thalberg’s employee entrance book knowledge screening exam,” according to the release. She also worked at the Aspen Bookstore in the Little Nell Hotel before coming to the Pitkin County Library more than 25 years ago.