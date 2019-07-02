Aspen News Briefs: ACES Raptor Fair, CMC hosts housing open house, Aspen Chapel celebrates

A hawk perches on a staff member at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

CMC to host another meeting on Aspen campus ideas

Colorado Mountain College will host its second informational open house to share campus student housing concepts and solicit input on expanded academic programming and enhanced workforce training at the Aspen campus.

The meeting is set for 3 p.m. July 10 and will include informal input activities and a facilitated site walk of the campus, which is at 0255 Sage Way across from the Aspen airport.

Bird day at ACES

The seventh annual Raptor Fair at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies is set for Friday at Hallam Lake.

The fair is free and open to the public. From to 5 p.m. the ACES fair will include a bald eagle, hawks, peregrine falcon, owls and other activities.

For more information, go to aspennature.org.

Aspen Chapel celebration concert

In celebration of The Aspen Chapel’s 50th anniversary, a mutifaceted concert will be presented at the chapel at 4 p.m. Saturday.

With the Chapel’s stained glass windows and iconic building as inspiration, Chapel music director Susan Nicholson has chosen a program of music by Messiaen, Hawes, Hass and Pärt.

The organ will be featured in the Messiaen piece depicting the building of a church. The Aspen Chapel Choir, accompanied by David Dyer, will perform four selections based on the Beatitudes by English composer Patrick Hawes.

A vocal quartet will perform a selection by American composer Mark Haas. Victor Minke Huls from the Aspen Music Festival will conduct an Arvo Pärt piece “Beatitudes” to end the program.

Admission is free and refreshments will follow the concert. For more information, contact the Aspen Chapel at 970-925-7184.