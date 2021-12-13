Aspen New Year’s Eve events include return of fireworks show

New Year’s Eve fireworks will return to the skies of Aspen later this month, but with a few changes from the past.

Fireworks on Dec. 31 will start at 8 p.m. in Aspen, and it will be part of a bigger community party at Wagner Park, officials said Monday in an announcement.

Because of what was labeled as “global supply issues,” there will only be one fireworks show in Aspen instead of the typical two of years past. Last year, the show was canceled as the town struggled with surging COVID-19 numbers and officials wanted to mitigate large gatherings that might take place to watch the sparks fly.

This year, the party at Wagner Park will run from 6-9 p.m. with a bonfire and DJ. More on New Year’s Eve and other special events for 2022 at aspenspecialevents.com .

Snowmass Village tourism officials announced their lineup previously and it includes a torch-light parade (ages 8 and older) at 6 p.m. down Fanny Hill and then fireworks in the same area at 10 p.m. For more information on Snowmass NYE events, go to http://www.gosnowmass.com .