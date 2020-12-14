Aspen names new planning director

The city of Aspen has named Amy Simon the municipal government’s new planning director.

Simon has served with the city’s historic preservation program for 27 years, and as the interim planning director since March 2020.

Simon moved to Aspen in 1993, and in her time with the city she has managed all aspects of the historic preservation review process and served as the primary authority on historic preservation planning and policy for the city’s positions and interests, according to a city news release.

“I have loved my career with the city,” Simon stated in the release. “I am proud to be a part of preserving the valued aspects of the built environment that have been created by Aspenites before us and look forward to continuing that stewardship by promoting a high standard for contemporary development in Aspen.”

Simon is a creative, problem-solving innovator who has influenced Aspen’s building design over the past three decades, according to Phillip Supino, director of the city’s community development department.

“Her passion for the preservation and thoughtful evolution of Aspen’s development comes through in her energy and dedication to her job,” he said in the release. “After watching her lean into her role as interim director and taking on the demanding position with assurance, I’m excited to see where she takes the planning division of community development in the future.”

As the planning director, Simon will manage all aspects of land-use caseload, including determining application completeness, overseeing the new Salesforce system, and serving as a leader for city planning and zoning staff who manage current planning, historic preservation, long-range planning, zoning enforcement and special projects.

“Amy brings the right mix of experience, leadership and vision for Aspen,” said City Manager Sara Ott. “She fully appreciates Aspen’s rich history, and her understanding of the qualities and values of the community enables her to hit the ground running on our city’s future needs.”

For information about the city’s planning division, go to http://www.cityofaspen.com/194/Planning-Zoning.