Aspen Music Fest winter series tickets on sale this week

Inon Barnatan (Courtesy Aspen Music Festival)



Tickets will go on-sale Thursday for the Aspen Music Festival and School’s winter music recitals and its series of “The Met: Live in HD” broadcasts.

The Music Fest delayed its ticket sales earlier this month with an eye on the local surge of coronavirus infections, which led to many event cancellations and postponements in the Aspen area in late December and January.

The winter recital series includes performances at Harris Concert Hall from three Aspen favorites: pianist Inon Barnatan (Feb. 10), the Calder Quartet (Feb. 17) and violinist Simone Porter (March 3).

The broadcasts of Metropolitan Opera performances will run Feb. 8 and 15 and March 1 in the Wheeler Opera House, featuring “Boris Godunov,” “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” and “Cinderella” on the big screen.

Tickets for both series will be available at the Wheeler box office and AspenShowTix.com .





All patrons must show proof of being two weeks past full vaccination and booster and wear masks in the facilities. N95 or KN95 masks are recommended. Full COVID-19 protocols are available online at AspenMusicFestival.com .

The Music Fest is also expected to make an announcement next week with details and the full concert lineup for its summer 2022 season, which is themed “Tapestries: What We Talk About When We Talk About Ourselves” with works about how art is used to create identity.