Aspen Music Fest tickets on sale Tuesday

IF YOU GO … The Music Fest box office will remain all-remote through June 17. Tickets and passes will be sold by phone at 970-925-9042, with single tickets also available online starting April 12 at aspenmusicfestival.com . Questions can also be directed to tickets@aspenmusic.org . The Harris Concert Hall box office will be open June 20-Aug. 21, noon to 4 p.m. and during concerts.

Tickets for the 2022 season of the Aspen Music Festival and School will go on sale Tuesday.

The concert and soloist schedule has also been shuffled in recent weeks, and many new events added, following the cancellation of Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra’s season.

Pre-sales for locals passes start Monday.

The season, with the theme title “Tapestries,” runs from June 30 to Aug. 21. It includes anticipated performances including the Verdi Opera “Falstaff” starring bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, the two-night “Sound of Music” concert event (July 25) and guest artists including pianist Matthew Whitaker (July 1 and 2), violinist Augustin Hadelich (July 31) and pianist Joyce Yang (Aug. 14) leading to a festival-closing Berliosz Requiem (Aug. 21).

Festival leaders last month canceled 2022 concerts for the Aspen Philharmonic, the all-student orchestra that traditionally performs on Wednesday evenings in the Benedict Music Tent, citing the lack of seasonal housing in Aspen.





That Philharmonic’s hiatus has prompted many changes and additions to the concert schedule.

LIVESTREAMING AGAIN The Music Fest is continuing the free concert livestreams it launched during the all-virtual 2020 season. This summer’s livestreams will include eight concerts from the Benedict Music Tent. Among them are the festival’s opening Aspen Chamber Symphony concert with pianist Matthew Whitaker and conductor Marin Alsop on July 1, the Aspen Conducting Academy July 11, a performance of the Mozart Opera “Don Giovanni” Aug. 18, and Aspen Festival Orchestra performances on Sundays, July 24 and 31, Aug. 14 and 21. aspenmusicfestival.com

The world premiere of composer Shelley Washington’s orchestral work “Back,” which had been slated for a Philharmonic performance, will now be premiered by the Aspen Festival Orchestra on July 10. The festival has also added Inon Barnatan, the Aspen favorite and Israeli pianist, to that bill performing Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Among the new Wednesday evening concerts are a July 6 special event with soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry in Harris Concert Hall, followed by a fundraising dinner (the pair will also sing with the Aspen Festival Orchestra July 3). On Wednesday, July 20, pianist Martin Helmchen — who had been scheduled to perform with the Philharmonic — will instead give a solo recital. Other guest artists previously scheduled to perform with the Philharmonic have landed elsewhere: conductor George Jackson will instead lead the Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra for an “Opera Encounters” program (July 30); 2021 Dorothy De Lay Prize-winning violinist Fiona Shea will perform with the Aspen Chamber Symphony under conductor Karem Hasan (Aug. 5); and soprano Raven McMillon will be performing with the Aspen Chamber Symphony (Aug. 19).

The festival also added a special event concert with banjo player Béla Fleck, mandolin player Mike Marshall, and bassist Edgar Meyer revisiting their 1997 collaborative album “Uncommon Ritual” on July 30 along with recitals by Ukrainian violinist Vadim Gluzman and pianist William Wolfram (July 19), pianist Max Lando (Aug. 3) and baritone Lawrence Brownlee with pianist Myra Huang (Aug. 4).

Additional information has been updated on the full calendar on the festival website, including topics for its Science of Music Series (July 18, Aug. 1 and 8), two free family community concerts (July 9 and 27).

