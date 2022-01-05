Aspen Music Fest postpones ticket sales for winter events

Inon Barnatan is due to open the Aspen Music Festival’s winter concert series at Harris Concert Hall on Feb. 10.

The Aspen Music Festival will delay the planned Jan. 10 on-sale date for tickets to its Winter Music Recital series at Paepcke Auditorium and its “Met: Live in HD” simulcasts at the Wheeler Opera House, citing the Aspen area’s surging coronavirus infection rates.

“We are still planning for them, and will announce on-sale and concert protocols closer to the events,” reads a Music Fest announcement. “Watch for an update the week of Jan. 17.”

The recital series is slated to open Feb. 10 with a performance by pianist Inon Barnatan, while the three-part series from the Metropolitan Opera is due to start Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, the Music Fest is opening its inaugural Aspen Armchair Concerts series of virtual recitals Monday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 11 with free online performances by Aspen favorites the Jupiter String Quartet and pianist Stephen Hough, each viewable for three days. Access the Music Fest’s virtual stage at AspenMusicFestival.com .