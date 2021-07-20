Aspen Music Fest drops lawn reservations
The Aspen Music Festival and School will no longer limit the number of patrons on the Karetsky Music Lawn this summer, nor require free reservations, the festival announced Tuesday afternoon.
“The gates will remain open at all times,” reads the announcement. “Please come enjoy this wonderful amenity when and as you wish.”
The announcement cited the “ongoing low incident rate of COVID-19.” The festival had previously required online reservations for its Friday evening and Sunday afternoon symphonies along with select other popular events.
The festival also has reopened its lemonade stand for concessions during the Friday and Sunday concerts. It had previously been closed as a measure to discourage large groups from congregating.
This weekend’s concerts include a 5:30 p.m. Friday evening performance of Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony by the Aspen Chamber Symphony and a 4 p.m. Sunday concert of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” Suite by the Aspen Festival Orchestra. More info at aspenmusicfestival.com
