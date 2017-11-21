Aspen Mountain will open Thanksgiving with 100 acres, top-to-bottom skiing

Aspen Mountain will open Thursday with about 100 acres of terrain and top-to-bottom skiing, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday.

The Silver Queen Gondola and Ajax Express chairlift will open to serve the trails of Silver Dip, Upper Copper, 1 & 2 Leaf, Deer Park, Spar Gulch and Little Nell. The mountain will offer 3,200 of vertical feet for that early-season thigh burn.

Food and beverages will be available at the Sundeck and Ajax Tavern.

"Given the recent series of storms, cold weather and the hard work of the Aspen and Snowmass Mountain crews, our entire staff is ready to make Thanksgiving a memorable opening day," Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations said in a statement.

Lift tickets at Aspen Mountain are $94 per day for adults and $54 for children, teens and seniors. Sightseeing tickets for non-skiers are $35 for adults and $24 for children, teens and seniors. The sightseeing tickets include a $10 restaurant voucher. Ski passes will also be honored. Parking is free in Aspen that day.

Opening day terrain is limited at Snowmass to Elk Camp Meadows, a beginner area, and Fanny Hill between the Snowmass Village Mall and Base Village. Snowmass needs additional time for snowmaking before it can open more of Fanny Hill and other terrain, a Skico official said earlier this week.

Recommended Stories For You

Lift tickets at Snowmass at $45 for adults and $24 for children, teens and seniors. The Elk Camp Gondola will be free for sightseers on Thanksgiving Day only.

Elk Camp Restaurant will serve traditional Thanksgiving cuisine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ski schools at both Aspen Mountain and Snowmass open Thursday.

Skico hasn't allowed a shortage of early-season snow derail attempts to spur business. It is running a promotion this week giving a 25 percent discount on lift tickets purchased between Nov. 23 and Dec. 15.