Aspen Mountain will open again this weekend for two more bonus days of skiing, riding

Crowds hung out Saturday at the Sundeck atop Aspen Mountain for another bonus weekend of skiing.

David Krause / The Aspen Times

Aspen Mountain just doesn’t want to be alone.

Aspen Skiing Co. announced Monday the mountain would again open 130 acres for skiing and snowboarding off the Ajax Express lift.

This will be the third weekend in a row the mountain, which closed for the season April 21, will be open for bonus days. The mountain was open for three days over Memorial Day Weekend and again this past weekend.

The Silver Queen Gondola will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sightseeing, and the Ajax Express chairlift will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as long as conditions permit, Skico said in a news release. Everyone will be required to download on the gondola.

For those skiing and riding, lift tickets are $54 a day. Aspen-Snowmass Premier Passes as well as 6-younger passes will ski for free. School and AVSC passholders are also eligible for free access for skiing/riding but must call or a visit a ticket office to validate their pass prior to accessing the gondola.

Discounted pricing for Flex, Double Flex, Classic, Club Escape, Ikon and Mountain Collective passholders is $27 for skiing/riding.

Prices are lower for those just going up for sightseeing.