Aspen Mountain to stay open a week longer than planned

Skiers get to the bottom of Aspen Mountain on a powder day after eight inches of accumulation on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Skico announced that they will extend the season an extra week through April 24. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



With the recent snow and colder temperatures to start March, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday it will keep open Aspen Mountain for an extra week.

The extension means the new closing day will be April 24, and Skico said all on-mountain closing activities will take place that weekend.

Closing days for the other areas will remain as scheduled: Buttermilk closing April 3, Highlands on April 10 and Snowmass ends April 17. Detailed schedules for closing day activities will be released later, Skico said.

“With the continued winter-like weather and great snow in early March, we have decided to celebrate the season and our community by extending the season on Aspen Mountain for one more bonus week,” Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations, said in Thursday’s announcement. “Everyone in the community and on our mountains has worked incredibly hard this winter and we wanted to give them an extra week to celebrate and get on the hill and make some turns.”