Aspen Mountain to reopen for June skiing this coming weekend

Nope. Don’t put ’em away yet.

Just as Aspen Mountain was closing Monday from its bonus Memorial Day Weekend of skiing and riding, Aspen Skiing Co. announced it would open the mountain for two more days this coming weekend, June 1-2.

More details will come out this week as conditions change, but Skico spokesman Jeff Hanle said Monday afternoon that the top of Aspen Mountain, about 130 acres, would be open this weekend.

“Lifts will open at 9 a.m. and close as conditions dictate,” Hanle said.

There were large crowds Saturday to start the three days of bonus skiing, the first time since 2017 the mountain opened for Memorial Day Weekend.

There was plenty of coverage at the top of Ajax and last week’s storm of more than a foot of new snow gave the upper mountain a 66-inch base when the gondola started spinning Saturday.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for the Elk Mountains for all day Tuesday above 9,000 feet. The NWS office in Grand Junction is predicting 5 to 10 inches of snow above 9,000 feet, and some snow dropping down to about 6,500 feet.

Skiing at Aspen Mountain is on the terrain served by the Ajax Express lift, which closed at 2 p.m. over the holiday weekend. Skiers had to download on the gondola as top-to-bottom skiing is not available.

Hanle said this weekend will be pretty much the same as Memorial Day.

For skiing and riding, anyone who had a Premier Pass last season can ski free. Any child 3 and younger gets a free ticket. Children 6 and younger who were passholders last season also ski free. Other passholders from the 2018-19 season will pay $27 for a lift ticket for skiing.

The ticket price is $54 for people who weren’t passholders last season.

Aspen Mountain is one of four Colorado ski areas open that was open for Memorial Day Weekend, along with Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge and Purgatory. Breckenridge recently announced it had extended its season to weekends through June 9, while A-Basin will remain open until at least the weekend of June 14-16.