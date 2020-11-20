Aspen Mountain, Snowmass opening for season Wednesday, a day earlier than planned

Aspen Skiing Co. crews groom the Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain earlier this week in preparation for the 2020-21 opening day, which is now set for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Despite challenges from coronavirus and lack of recent snow, Aspen Skiing Co. is launching the ski season early.

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will open limited terrain on Wednesday rather than waiting for the scheduled opening on Thanksgiving Day, Skico announced Friday.

Aspen Mountain will open with top-to-bottom skiing on about 100 acres on Wednesday while Snowmass will debut with about 86 acres. In an effort to spread people out in the pandemic, Skico will also temporarily open limited terrain at Panda Peak at Buttermilk and Thunder Bowl at Aspen Highlands.

Panda Peak will open Thursday and remain open through Saturday. At Aspen Highlands, the Thunder Bowl lift and about 50 acres of terrain will open to the public for one day only on Thanksgiving, the will be turned back over to Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club as a race training venue on Friday.

Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk will open for the season as scheduled on Dec. 12.

“We ask that guests be thoughtful about the limited terrain and do what they can to spread out across the four mountain options and try to avoid the busiest times of day,” Skico said Friday in its announcement. “Please understand this is not a typical opening day and if we want to be skiing in December and beyond, it is crucial that we all recognize this and do our part.”

WHAT WILL OPEN FOR OPENING DAY ASPEN MOUNTAIN Will open Wednesday with approximately 100 acres and top-to-bottom skiing. The Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express, Little Nell and Bell Mountain chairs will be running. Open runs include Silver Bell, Deer Park, Upper Copper, Spar Gulch, and Little Nell. SNOWMASS Will open Wednesday with approximately 86 acres served by the Village Express, Elk Camp Gondola, Elk Camp Meadows Chair and the Sky Cab. Open trails will include Max Park, Lunch Line, Upper Scooper, Lower Hals and Fanny Hill, as well as the Elk Camp Meadows for beginners. ASPEN HIGHLANDS will open the Thunder Bowl lift with Golden Horn and ThunderBowl runs accessible for a total of 50 acres on Thursday only. BUTTERMILK Will open the Panda Peak lift and terrain from Thursday through Sunday.

Skico will open the Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express, Little Nell and Bell Mountain chairlifts on Aspen Mountain. Open trails include Silver Bell, Deer Park, Upper Copper, Spar Gulch and Little Nell. The Sundeck will be open, with limited capacity.

At Snowmass, Skico will open the Elk Camp Gondola, Village Express and the Sky Cab. The open trails will include Max Park, Lunch Line, Upper Scooper, Lower Hal’s and Fanny Hill. The Elk Camp Meadows chair and terrain will be open for beginners.

People planning to start their season by skinning up the slopes will have to avoid the resorts’ operating hours.

“With limited terrain and expected numbers, we will be closed to all uphill traffic on open ski runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 29,” Skico said in a statement.

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will be open to Skico employees and dependents on Tuesday.

“This will allow staff to get in a few turns, allow us to test our new systems and protocols, and reward people who will be out on the front lines all season long,” Skico said in a statement. “We will then ask this group to use discretion for the rest of the weekend and provide more space and access for our guests and passholders.”

Mask wearing will be mandatory in all base areas, in all lift lines, on all lifts and in all available facilities, Skico said, but masks can be off while actually skiing and riding.

This is a developing story that will be updated.