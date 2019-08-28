Aspen Mountain expansion plan does not get Pitkin County support; Skico will re-examine proposal

The top terminal of the proposed Pandora chairlift would be on Richmond Ridge, south of the top terminal of the Silver Queen Gondola.

Aspen Times file

Aspen Skiing Co.’s plan to expand Aspen Mountain ski area into the Pandora’s terrain failed to earn the support Tuesday of the Pitkin County Commissioners.

The board was deadlocked 2-2 on a critical rezoning necessary for the expansion. Commissioners Steve Child and Kelly McNicholas Kury opposed the rezoning. Commissioners George Newman and Greg Poschman supported it, though Poschman said he had several conditions.

Commissioner Patti Clapper isn’t voting on the matter because her son-in-law works for Skico.

Skico officials asked the commissioners to continue the review rather than take a formal vote. David Corbin, Skico vice president of planning and development, said the company would appreciate a chance to respond to the comments made by the commissioners and possibly amend their application.

The commissioners’ voted to continue the hearing on Sept. 11.

This is a developing story that will be updated.