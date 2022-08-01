Aspen Mountain event looks to the heavens Thursday
The sixth annual Stars Above Aspen will be held Thursday.
Put on by Aspen Skiing Co. and Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, the event takes places from 6-10:30 p.m. on Aspen Mountain.
Guests can head up the Silver Queen Gondola for a community astronomy night featuring a STARLAB planetarium tent, guided telescope stations, sunset yoga with Aspen Shakti, legends and facts of the constellations, celestial crafts and games, star storytelling, a collaborative mural of the universe and more.
“We are so excited to partner again with Skico on this community astronomy event at nearly 12,000 feet above sea level atop Aspen Mountain,” said Chris Lane, ACES CEO. “This experience offers the opportunity to explore the universe with astronomy experts and enthusiasts, expanding the listener’s horizon of knowledge. We are thrilled to host this special event.”
During the event, the Sundeck Restaurant will be open for drinks and dinner. Guests should be prepared for evening high mountain temperatures. A blanket for star-gazing and plenty of layers are highly suggested.
The event is open to all ages. Tickets cost $15 and include the gondola ride. Children 3 and under are free. Aspen Snowmass season passes are not accepted for this special event.
Tickets can be purchased online at aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/stars-above-aspen or at any lift ticket office. Prior to the event, tickets can be picked up at any time. For more information, call 970-923-1227 or visit the Aspen Mountain ticket office.
