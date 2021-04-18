Aspen Mountain closed to uphillers this week; Highlands back open for skinning
Aspen Mountain will be closed to uphill travel through April 26 due to events and snowcat work on the hill, according to an email update from Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations at Aspen Skiing Co.
The closure applies at all times; no after-hours uphilling is permitted. It will reopen to uphill travel April 27, but staff will be clearing roads at the top of the mountain for construction that may impact traffic and skiability in some areas.
Aspen Highlands has reopened to uphill travel after a closure for U.S. Alpine Championships. Buttermilk is losing snow but is likewise open to uphillers. Lifts have closed for the season at both resorts.
Snowmass remains open for both lift-served skiing and uphill travel. The lifts at Snowmass are scheduled to spin through April 25 after Skico extended the season for an extra week.
