Aspen mom arrested on Mother’s Day for DUI, child abuse

A local woman sentenced to jail and probation late last year for breaking into her neighbor's house for drugs was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Mother's Day with her son in the car, according to court documents.

Leslee Francis, 54, was charged with felony DUI — she allegedly has three previous drunken-driving convictions — and misdemeanor child abuse/negligence after she failed roadside sobriety tests in front of her Aspen home, according to an affidavit filed by Aspen police in Pitkin County District Court.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about Francis' driving just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, when a caller reported she was "weaving all over" near the roundabout in her Lexus SUV, the affidavit states. The caller also reported seeing the Lexus hit a median between the golf course and the roundabout, tailgate another vehicle and eventually cut the vehicle off.

The caller also reported seeing a child in the car, according to the affidavit. Police met Francis at her home, saw her 13-year-old son exit the car and asked her if she would perform the roadside tests. Francis protested that it was Mother's Day, she'd had nothing to drink and had plans with her family, the affidavit states.

A preliminary breath test indicated Francis had not been drinking alcohol, though her failure to pass the sobriety tests, constricted pupils and reports of her alleged reckless driving led Aspen police officers to arrest her. Francis insisted she hadn't taken drugs, though she had a pill bottle in her purse that contained three different anti-depressants, ibuprofen and another non-narcotic drug, according to the affidavit.

"Francis told me the bottle of pills was her 'travel bottle,'" the affidavit states.

Recommended Stories For You

Francis was convicted of driving while ability impaired in August 2001, DUI in December 2006 and DUI in August 2016, according to the affidavit.

She pleaded guilty to felony trespassing in August after being caught on video surveillance entering a neighbor's home and admitting to taking seven pills used to treat high blood pressure.

District Judge Chris Seldin sentenced her to 60 days in jail and three years of probation in November for the incident. At her sentencing, she apologized to her son and said she had "an addiction problem" and wanted to get better.

Seldin on Monday ordered her held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

jauslander@aspentimes.com