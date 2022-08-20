Aspen Misc.: WindWalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center holds fundraiser

Clockwise from left, Windwalkers’ Executive Director Gabrielle Greeves, “friend of the cause” Kate McBride, and sponsor/friend, President Aspen Rent All Beth Hoff Blackmer.

Linda Rennick/Courtesy photo

On Saturday, Aug. 6, “Wranglers and Rhinestones” returned as the second annual signature fundraiser for WindWalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center, held on a beautiful private ranch in Emma. All proceeds are earmarked to fund its life-changing programs, like therapeutic riding, equine assisted psychotherapy, wellness counseling workshops, and the horses that carry them, literally!

The event was well attended by friends of the cause, participants with their families, artist, local philanthropist and event sponsors from Slifer, Smith and Frampton (Krista Klees), Kemo Sabe, Bethel Party Rental, 4 Corners Fencing, ANB Bank, Bank of Colorado and more.

Over 190 guests enjoyed signature cocktails by Woody Creek Distillers, such as the Canter-tini, plus finger-licking western-style foods by Cache Cache, Home Team, Brick Pony and Smoke. And, two beer burrows lead by AJ of Aspen Beer Burrow. Yes, a silent auction including local businesses only. Then, two unique music performances: the first one by Danielle Coulter accompanied by music therapist, Mack Bailey. We promise, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house … followed by Jackson Emmer’s honky tonk side project, the Swing State Ramblers.

“Fundraisers are essential to keeping our programs accessible and affordable for all. We have a waitlist with over 70 individuals — so, the time is critical to get information about our services into the hands of those that can make a difference,” said Gabrielle Greeves, WindWalkers executive director. “I am truly grateful to all those who attended.”

To learn more, visit Windwalkers.org, become a volunteer, sponsor a horse or rider, or call Gabrielle at 963-2909.





Longtime supporters, the Kemo Sabe Aspen sales wranglers.

Aspen Beer Burrow Wrangler with guests.

WindWalkers’ clients and one mom, from left to right: Danielle Coulter, Jenni Fautsko (mom), Turner Fautsko and Christian Claassen.

