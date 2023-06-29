Aspen Misc.: Wildlife near the water and on the porch, and a happy birthday

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

Happy 80th, Fancy Nancy and 50th(ish) Princess Di Bollinger-Spicer, a day late owing to some technical difficulties at the newspaper. Wish you only the best. Kori Davidson/Courtesy photo

Fortunate to be the first ones on the water, this doe and her fawns approached a Sun Dog Athletics canoeing adventure and continued grazing as we allowed maximum distance, especially during this sensitive time for wildlife and their newly-born. Erik Skarvan/Courtesy photo

A bear cub interrupts. Some peaceful, summer reading. Fight, flight, or photograph? Maley Thompson/Courtesy photo

The U.S. Raft Association National Championship was hosted last weekend in Canon City. The Men’s Open team — consisting of Blazing Adventures guides Conrad Niven, Tyler Aikens, and Trevor Fredrickson, along with Elk Mountain Expeditions guide Curtis Berklund — took the top spot and will now represent the United States as the Men’s National Team. Vince Nichols/Courtesy photo

A scenic shot of the Ruedi Reservoir. Jenny Maschino/Courtesy photo