Aspen Misc.: Views from the golf course

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

Send your photos to mail@aspentimes.com with the subject line “photo submission” for a chance to be featured! We want to see it all: friends in town, locals abroad, your family, your beloved pets, a favorite run, trail, event, friends at work. Maybe your garden, an achievement, an anniversary, an engagement, an evening out — anything fun. Or a remembrance of someone special. Share with the community! Be sure to include photo credits and a caption.

Before sending in your photos, please read our photo sharing policy.

It is difficult to concentrate on one’s golf game when this is the view. Kathryn Rabinow/Courtesy photo

Standing guard next to the sidewalk at the edge of the golf course on the Highway 82 is this young buck. Kathryn Rabinow/Courtesy photo

Fun at Food & Wine! Carol Niren/Courtesy photo

Examples of the “Yarn Bombing” art as seen on Wednesday, June 21, in Snowmass Village. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times