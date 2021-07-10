 Aspen Misc.: Times readers share their favorite summer photos from the area | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Misc.: Times readers share their favorite summer photos from the area

News News |

A couple of Sundays a month The Aspen Times publishes reader submitted photos. From the Snowmass rodeo to rainbows and Fourth of July, it’s been a fun few weeks.

To submit a photo to be considered for publication, email it to managing editor Rick Carroll at rcarroll@aspentimes.com.

Seventeen-year-old Joshua Sukoff of New York has been shooting lots of photographs depicting Aspen-area life this summer, including this expression-filled pic from last week's rodeo in Snowmass Village. (Joshua Sukoff/Courtesy photo)
Reader Kathryn Rabinow took this the evening of July 2 when the Pot of Gold seemed to be located at the base of Aspen Mountain. “I took this photo around 6:30 in the evening when a very unexpected rainbow framed against the bright blue sky and the green mountains of Smuggler and Ajax,” she said. (Kathryn Rabinow/Courtesy photo)

 

Mixing a sunset with a rainbow of sorts, Kyle Franklin caught this June 30 sunset rainbow from the dog park in Carbondale. (Kyle Franklin/Courtesy photo)
Charlie Thicksten earned his stripes at the kids bicycle parade held as part of last week's Fourth of July festivities in downtown Aspen. (Caroline Thicksten/Courtesy photo)
Reader Ryan Thiers recently captured this rainbow over Aspen after an early evening shower. (Ryan Thiers/Special to The Aspen Times)

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more