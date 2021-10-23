 Aspen Misc. (Oct. 24, 2021): Times readers out and about send us their photos | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc. (Oct. 24, 2021): Times readers out and about send us their photos

Readers Jean and Monroe Dodd, while enjoying time in Paris, paused to take a selfie with The Aspen Times. “We baby boomers are not very good at selfies, but we recently tried to take one in Paris,” the couple reported. It certainly worked for us. Send Where’s Your Aspen Times submissions to rcarroll@aspentimes.com. (Courtesy photo)
Longtime Aspen resident Ruth Carver married Crested Butte Mayor Jim Schmidt on Sept. 18 in Crested Butte. The two were college acquaintances and reconnected just before the pandemic started, and then they got married. (Xavier Fane photography)
Reader Bill Lemieux, a regular visitor to Aspen, took this photo Sept. 29 at the intersection of Main and Mill streets downtown. “Aspen embraces its western heritage and it was fun to see a horse named Bosley in town,” Lemieux said. (Bill Lemieux/Special to the Aspen Times)
Reader Max Marolt this month found an autumn mix of yellow aspen leaves and a focused owl ... somewhere in Snowmass Village. (Max Marolt/Special to The Aspen Times)
The River Rats are out and about again, this time in France touring the castles of the Loire Valley encompassing the history of the kings and queens of France, including many on the World Heritage list by UNESCO. (Courtesy photo)

