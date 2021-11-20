 Aspen Misc. (Nov. 21, 2021): Moose hang out in Hunter Creek; Aspen airport at the ready | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc. (Nov. 21, 2021): Moose hang out in Hunter Creek; Aspen airport at the ready

The morning of Nov. 17 brought some winter weather to Aspen Pitkin-County Airport, where worker Clay Hawkins shot this photo of heavy machinery readying to tackle the elements. (Clay Hawkins/Special to The Aspen Times)
Residents Peter Wycoff and Lori Dresner, in the late morning of Nov. 10, spotted this moose wandering through Heron Park and snacking on some bushes. (Peter Wycoff/Special to The Aspen Times)
Reader Richard de Campo earlier this month reported seeing a young moose hanging around the condo complexes near the base of Hunter Creek, and he captured it inspecting a neighbor’s backyard. (Richard de Campo/Special to The Aspen Times)

