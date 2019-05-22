Aspen Misc.: May 19, 2019

Kyle Franklin and Alex Hindman went to the Great Wall of China during the offseason and brought along The Aspen Times to stay current on local happenings. Email your "Where's Your Aspen Times" to rcarroll@aspentimes.com, and make sure to identify those pictured.
Kindergartners through fourth graders at Aspen Elementary School recently launched a letter-writing campaign in support of Paradise Bakery not leaving its location. A pile of 145 letters was delivered last week to the office of Andy Hecht, one of the building’s landlords. Second-grade teacher Amy Coye helped spearhead the effort. “My intention was to empower students to take part in community response and feel some efficacy that their young voices were heard,” she wrote in a letter to Hecht, adding that the students’ “writing reflects their memories of Paradise Bakery, some of their favorite treats from the bakery, and most notably their dislike of the high end fashion retail that seems to dominate out commercial core.” Courtesy photo
